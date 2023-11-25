Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha from November 26 to 27, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said Saturday.

“On November 27, the President will grace the Boita Bandana ceremony organised by the Paradip Port Authority at Paradip and virtually inaugurate a multi-model logistics park as well as lay the foundation stones for a new reservoir and water treatment plant for the port township and a next-gen vessel traffic management and information system,” it said in a statement.

Boita Bandana is an ancient maritime festival in Odisha.

President Murmu will also interact with the members of the fishing community during her visit, the statement said.

PTI