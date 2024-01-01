New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday greeted the citizens on the New Year.

President Murmu asked people to contribute with a renewed commitment towards inclusive and sustainable development.

“Warm New Year greetings to all! May the Year 2024 bring happiness, peace and prosperity for everyone. Let us welcome the New Year with a renewed commitment to contribute to inclusive and sustainable development,” the president said in a post on X.

On New Year, PM Modi wished people prosperity, peace, and wonderful health.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace and wonderful health for all.”

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast Sunday, the PM urged the countrymen to maintain the spirit of self-reliance in 2024 as well.

PTI