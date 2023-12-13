New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi Wednesday paid tributes to the security personnel who died during the 2001 Parliament attack.

The Prime Minister, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha chairman Om Birla, Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien paid floral tributes in the Parliament premises to the fallen security personnel.

President Droupadi Murmu in a post on X, said, “On this day, 22 years ago, the nefarious plan of terrorists to eliminate the top line of political leadership of the country and damage our Temple of Democracy was foiled by the brave security personnel, including the nine who laid down their lives for the motherland. The nation will forever remain in their debt. Their sacrifice will not be allowed to go in vain as we reiterate today our pledge to wipe out terrorism – a threat to humankind everywhere – in all its forms and manifestations.”

On this day, 22 years ago, the nefarious plan of terrorists to eliminate the top line of political leadership of the country and damage our Temple of Democracy was foiled by the brave security personnel, including the nine who laid down their lives for the motherland. The nation… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 13, 2023

PM Modi in a post on X said, “Today, we remember and pay heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel martyred in the Parliament attack in 2001. Their courage and sacrifice in the face of danger will forever be etched in our nation’s memory.”

Today, we remember and pay heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel martyred in the Parliament attack in 2001. Their courage and sacrifice in the face of danger will forever be etched in our nation’s memory. pic.twitter.com/RjoTdJVuaN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2023

Kharge also in a post on X said, “We remember the brave personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while the Parliament was attacked on this day in 2001.”

“We bow to their indomitable courage and are forever indebted to them. Our thoughts remain with their families. India stands united against terrorism,” he added.

2001 में हुए संसद हमले के जाबांज़ वीरों की शहादत पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। हम उनके अदम्य साहस को नमन करते हैं और सदैव उनके ऋणी रहेंगे। हमारी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवारों के साथ हैं। भारत, आतंकवाद के ख़िलाफ़ दृढ़ता से एकजुट है। pic.twitter.com/MGJBZfd6Rm — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 13, 2023

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex December 13, 2001, killing nine people. All five terrorists were gunned down by the security forces.

IANS