New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a sea sortie in a submarine from Karwar Harbour in Karnataka December 28, her office has said.

Murmu (67) will be the second head of state to sail in a submarine.

Former president (late) A P J Abdul Kalam had undertaken a submarine sortie February 13, 2006, at Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

Murmu is the first President of India to have taken a sortie in two fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. She flew in a Rafale October 29 this year and took a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI in 2023.

The president’s undersea sortie is scheduled during her four-day visit to Goa, Karnataka and Jharkhand from Saturday.

Murmu will leave for Goa in the evening of December 27, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued Friday.

“December 28, the President will take a sea sortie in a submarine from Karwar Harbour, Karnataka,” it said.

Murmu will grace the centenary celebrations of Ol Chiki at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand Monday.

“On the same day, she will also address the 15th convocation ceremony of NIT, Jamshedpur,” the statement said.

December 30, the president will address an Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh, Kartik Jatra, at Gumla in Jharkhand.