New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu Sunday unveiled a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on the Supreme Court premises on Constitution Day.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal paid their tributes to the father of the Indian Constitution folding hands and offering flowers to the over 7-feet tall sculpture.

The unveiling was followed by plantation of saplings by President Murmu and CJI Chandrachud.

Several judges of the top court attended the event.

Since 2015, November 26 has been observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.

