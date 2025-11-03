New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on winning their maiden World Cup and said this watershed moment will take the sport to even higher performances.

I admire the way the girls have done India proud, Murmu said in a post on X.

The Indian women’s cricket team kept its date with history by winning its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa to script a golden chapter in the country’s pantheon of sporting achievements in Navi Mumbai Sunday.

My heartiest congratulations to each and every member of the Indian women’s cricket team on winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025! They have created history by winning it for the first time, Murmu said.

They have been playing well, and today they got the result befitting their talent and performance. This watershed moment will take women’s cricket to even higher performances. I admire the way the girls have done India proud, the President said.

Vice President Radhakrishnan described the win as a historic achievement and a proud moment for the nation.

Outstanding performances by Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma, both with the bat and the ball, powered India to this memorable victory, he posted on X.

He said the Indian team’s perseverance, skill, and indomitable spirit have inspired millions and brought immense glory to the nation.

Prime Minister Modi said the entire country is overjoyed with their success.

Addressing the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) here, the PM said, This event is related to science. But first, I will talk about India’s spectacular victory in cricket.

Entire India is overjoyed with the success of its cricket team. This is India’s first Women’s World Cup. I congratulate our women’s cricket team. We are proud of you. Your success will inspire millions of young people across the country, Modi said.