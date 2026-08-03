Kataka: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate Jagadguru Kripalu University in Kataka Monday, marking the launch of a new private multidisciplinary institution aimed at expanding higher education opportunities in Odisha.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and other dignitaries from across the country are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Developed across nearly 100 acres, the university seeks to provide multidisciplinary education with a focus on academic excellence alongside character building, ethical values, leadership and community service.

Academic programmes including engineering, management, computer science, health sciences and naturopathy have begun.

The university was established under the inspiration of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj and has been developed under the leadership of Swami Mukundananda, a senior disciple of Kripalu Ji Maharaj, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, and the author of several bestselling books.

Swami Mukundananda has described the university as a major offering in service to his spiritual teacher and has worked for years to turn the project into reality.

Through his organisation ‘JKYog’, he has led initiatives in spirituality, yoga, health, education and social service in several countries.

The university aims to create new opportunities for higher education in Odisha by combining modern academic programmes with value-based education and holistic student development.

The institution, which became a reality after years of planning, commitment and sustained effort, has transformed what was once a rocky and underdeveloped area into a modern educational campus.

From its inaugural academic session, the university has introduced programmes in Engineering, Management, Computer Applications and Health Sciences.

It has prioritised emerging disciplines, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science, AI and Cybersecurity, Product Engineering, Business Administration and Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS).