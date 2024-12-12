ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Panchayat Awards to 45 recipients in New Delhi on Wednesday, recognizing their exceptional contributions to sustainable and inclusive development. Odisha emerged as a significant achiever, securing accolades in seven categories.

Speaking at the event, President Murmu emphasized the crucial role of villages in India’s progress, stating, “With 64 per cent of our population residing in villages, their development and empowerment are essential for India to become a developed nation. Self-reliant and capable local bodies form the foundation of a developed India.” She urged Panchayats to enhance self-reliance by developing local revenue sources, fostering self-confidence, and strengthening Gram Sabhas.

Highlighting the role of women in governance, she remarked, “It is encouraging that women representatives are driving positive changes at the grassroots level through Panchayati Raj institutions.” Among the winners, Keluapalli Gram Panchayat in Ganjam received the Healthy Panchayat Award for its robust health initiatives, while Sahapur Gram Panchayat in Ganjam was honoured for its infrastructure advancements. Chhatrapur Block Panchayat, also in Ganjam, earned the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Puraskar for exemplary governance. Koraput district was recognised as the Best District Panchayat for community-driven initiatives, and Sundargarh’s Kasira Gram Panchayat won the Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh Panchayat award for sustainable energy efforts. Additionally, Kendrikela Gram Panchayat was commended with the Carbon Neutral Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar, and the State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (SIRD & PR) received the Best Panchayat Institution Award.