ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu will present the National Panchayat Awards 2024 December 11 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, recognising outstanding achievements in rural governance. Odisha is set to be honoured in seven categories, reflecting its significant contributions to community development and sustainable growth.

The awards celebrate 45 recipients from across the country for their exceptional work in empowering communities and promoting grassroots governance. These awards serve as a benchmark for excellence, underscoring the importance of local initiatives in achieving inclusive development and improving quality of life. One of the key recognitions will be the Healthy Panchayat Award, which will be awarded to Keluapalli Gram Panchayat in Ganjam district for its impressive health and wellness programmes. This acknowledgment highlights how local governance can drive positive public health outcomes. Sahapur Gram Panchayat, also in Ganjam, will receive the Self-Sufficient Infrastructure in Panchayats Award for its remarkable progress in building sustainable infrastructure that supports community growth and resilience.

In the prestigious Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Puraskar category, Chhatrapur Block Panchayat in Ganjam will be honoured as the Best Block Panchayat, showcasing effective governance and successful development projects. Koraput district will be recognised as the Best District Panchayat for its impactful community-driven initiatives that have improved local livelihoods and fostered inclusive development. Sundargarh district will also be highlighted for its innovative approaches. Kasira Gram Panchayat of Sundargarh will receive the Best Gram Panchayat Award in the Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh Panchayat category for its work in community empowerment and sustainable energy solutions. Kendrikela Gram Panchayat, also from Sundargarh, will be commended with the Carbon Neutral Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar for its commitment to eco-friendly practices and carbon neutrality.

Additionally, the State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (SIRD & PR) will be awarded the Best Panchayat Institution Award. This accolade celebrates the institute’s efforts in training and building capacity for Panchayati Raj institutions across Odisha, contributing to enhanced governance and improved rural administration. These honours underscore Odisha’s dedication to rural development and demonstrate the importance of local governance in fostering sustainable progress. The awards are expected to inspire other states to implement similar initiatives aimed at empowering communities and promoting sustainable growth.