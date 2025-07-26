Sonepur: Two master weavers from Subarnapur district will receive prestigious handloom awards from President Droupadi Murmu during a special ceremony at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi August 7.

The event, organised by the Union Ministry of Textiles, will mark the celebration of National Handloom Day. Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh will also be present. Arindra Meher, 53, of Sagarapali village in Sonepur block, has been selected for the Sant Kabir Handloom Award for his Sant Kabir Tie and Dye Silk Saree.

A veteran with over 32 years of weaving experience, Arindra spent nearly five months designing and weaving the intricate piece. He will receive Rs 3.5 lakh in cash, a copper plaque, a shawl, and a certificate of recognition. He has earlier been felicitated with both state and national honours for his craftsmanship.

Similarly, Geetanjali Meher, 33, of Nimna village in Ullunda block, will be conferred with a National Handloom Award for her Chitrakavya Bandhodya Tie and Dye Silk Saree, which artistically interprets a romantic verse by poet Upendra Bhanja. A noted designer and weaver with two decades of experience, she spent four months creating the saree. Her award will include Rs 2 lakh in cash, a copper plaque, a shawl, and a certificate of recognition. Both weavers were mentored by renowned Bandha designer Prafulla Meher. The announcement has led to celebration in their communities.