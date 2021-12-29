Mumbai: A special court Wednesday sentenced a priest to imprisonment for life for s*xually assaulting a 13-year-old boy at a church in suburban Dadar here in 2015.

Special judge Seema Jadhav found the accused Father Johnson Lawrence guilty of offences under relevant provisions of the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the prosecution, the minor victim had been assaulted twice by the priest between August and November 2015.

The victim, in his statement to police, had said that he had gone to the church in Shivaji Nagar area of Dadar with his brother November 27, 2015.

After the prayer, the accused called the boy inside to keep a box and then closed the door from inside and sexually assaulted him, the victim informed the police.

The boy also alleged that the priest had committed a similar act a few months earlier. The victim had given a similar statement before a magistrate as well.

At least nine witnesses were examined during the course of trial, special public prosecutor Veena Shelar said.

PTI