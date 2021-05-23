Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed Sunday the preparations of the Odisha government in tackling the upcoming threat of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’. The prime minister took to his Twitter handle and said he was informed about efforts and steps undertaken by the Odisha government to provide assistance to people in areas to be affected by the cyclone.

In another tweet, Modi said that he laid emphasis on timely evacuation and steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply and communication facility. He advised the Odisha government to ensure treatment of Covid-19 patients should go uninterrupted. He also wished safety and well-being of all.

In a separate development Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena visited Balasore and Bhadrak districts Sunday after directions from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He took stock of the preparations being taken to reduce the effect of cyclonic storm Yaas.

Jena in two back-to-back tweets informed that the district administrations are well prepared to face the cyclone.

“As directed by @CMO_Odisha @Naveen_Odisha I @SRC_Odisha visited @DBalasore @DM_Bhadrak & reviewed cyclone preparedness today. Interacted with district and & block level officers. It appears admin well prepared. Advised coordinated action for higher evacuation, proper shelter management,” read the tweet.

In another tweet, he said, “Better compliance to Covid-19 protocols. Districts geared to meet eventual situations with better response. Drinking water, power restoration, uninterrupted service to Covid Hospitals top priority.”

PNN