New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation Tuesday at 10 am, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends Tuesday and the prime minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020,” the PMO tweeted.

Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice — March 19 and March 24.

He had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus March 19. He had also announced a ‘janta curfew’ March 22, a Sunday.

He had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown March 24 to check the spread of the deadly virus.

In a video message April 3, Modi had urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm April 5 to display the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat the coronavirus.

PTI