Mumbai: Streaming service Prime Video Thursday unveiled season five of its popular series Panchayat as well as new chapters of “Sandeep Bhaiya” and “Gram Chikitsalay”, produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

Panchayat, the OTT platform’s long-running rural comedy-drama, returns for a fifth season.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, the new season finds engineering graduate-turned-panchayat secretary Abhishek facing a hostile work environment under new, vengeful leadership.

As he prepares to move on with his MBA ambitions, he must first tie up his loose ends in the village of Phulera.

The show will bring back its core cast of Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Saanvika, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak and Sunita Rajwar.

The series, which first aired in April 2020, follows the reluctant posting of an engineering graduate to a gram panchayat office in Uttar Pradesh. It has run for four seasons, tracing Abhishek’s evolution from a disgruntled outsider to a figure at the heart of Phulera’s politics and relationships.

“Gram Chikitsalay”, which premiered on Prime Video in 2025, returns for a second season. Directed by Lalitam Tiwari and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava, season two follows the idealistic Dr. Prabhat who learns that the lack of medicines at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) and the future of ward boy Gobind are in the hands of Babu Saheb, a corrupt official from the Chief Medical Officer’s office.

Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Garima Vikrant Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) star in the season.

“Sandeep Bhaiya”, also returning for season two, is based on the beloved character from another TVF hit –“‘Aspirants”.

Directed by Parijat Joshi and written by Nitin Tewari, the new chapter picks up Sandeep Ohlan’s (Sunny Hinduja) story as a civil services aspirant in Prayagraj after his fiancee Kusum ends their engagement.

Six years later, Sandeep crosses paths with Kusum again, forcing him to confront his past. The show will also feature Deepali Gautam, Punit Tiwari and Pankhuri Awasthy.

The first season, which premiered in 2023, followed Sandeep after his final failed attempt at the UPSC examination, and his unlikely journey of finding purpose by mentoring a tiffin delivery girl with potential as a civil services candidate.

Prime Video is also bringing back “Sapne Vs Everyone”, a comedy-drama show, for a second season.

Written and directed by Ambrish Verma, the new season follows two men chasing their dreams in different worlds — Prashant, who battles Mumbai’s ruthless film industry to build his career, and Jimmy, a real estate salesman known as the “Sales God” who will stop at nothing to take revenge on his maternal uncle.

Both men grapple with the question of whether destiny is decided by fate or by those bold enough to seize it.

Ambrish Verma, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Vijayant Kohli, Abhishek Chauhan, Nidhi Shah, Khushali Kumar, Naveen Kasturia and Vaishak Shankar feature in the cast.

The streamer is yet to announce the release dates for the four shows.