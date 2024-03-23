Malkangiri: Police arrested the principal of a higher secondary school for allegedly making advances on a tribal girl student at MV-79 under Kalimela block in this district late Thursday night. The accused was identified as Prashant Kumar Padhy, the principal of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Higher Secondary School. He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the girl filed a complaint against him, accusing him of an indecent romantic proposal.

As per the complainant, the accused principal offered to help her in exams and on the pretext of passing her with good marks, approached her for having a physical relationship. The student then reached out to the Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Education Officer (DEO) and lodged a written complaint against the accused principal. As per the order of Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani, a police team along with the DEO went to the school and after investigation found the principal guilty and arrested him. After arrest, the principal is being interrogated by the police at Malkangiri police station and will be forwarded to court Monday, said the police.