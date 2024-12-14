Bhubaneswar: In view of the country’s commitment to achieve the long-term development goals set by the United Nations by 2030, the three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions have played an important role in keeping with the call for rural development work, Minister of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Rabi Narayan Naik said Friday.

Speaking at a special programme at State Institute for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj here, Naik said Panchayati Raj institutions of the state like gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishads continue to perform effectively at the national level, which is a matter of pride and glory for Odisha.

On the occasion, the minister felicitated the officers and members of the Panchayati Raj department who received the National Panchayat Award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi recently. He termed the honours as an inspiration for the entire state and expressed his opinion that it is the foundation of a developed Odisha. Felicitating the winners, Naik said that the entire state is proud of their efforts. “This will give a boost to the enthusiasm of other institutions of the three-tier Panchayati Raj system,” he added.