Thiruvananthapuram: The Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer thriller film Cold Case is slated to release June 30. The poster of the upcoming film was unveiled Thursday.

In the poster, Prithviraj gives an intense look, as blood trickles down the poster surface. A faint silhouette of a palm can be seen in the background.

The cast of Cold Case also includes Aditi Balan, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Anil Nedumangad, Suchitra Pillai, Athmeeya Rajan, Gibin Gopinath, and Pooja Mohanraj.

The film is directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Tanu Balak and written by Sreenath V Nath.

“Murder, mystery, crime, and suspense… We are ready to be thrilled! Watch #ColdCaseOnPrime June 30 @PrithviOfficial @AditiBalan @LakshmiPriyaaC @suchitrapillai #AthmeeyaRajan @Gibin_Gopinath @PoojaMohanraj @IamAntoJoseph @AJFilmCompany #TanuBalak,” went the announcement on the social media handle of the streaming site Amazon Prime Video.