Berhampur/Bhubaneswar: In a crackdown, a private bus which was stolen from Baramunda stand in Bhubaneswar Saturday night was traced by Badabazar police in Berhampur Sunday afternoon.

Police immediately took custody of the stolen bus and have launched a manhunt to nab the miscreant who is absconding.

According to Badabazar police sources, the bus named ‘Das Travels’ and owned by Kishore Chandra Das was stolen in the wee hours of November 14, by an unidentified miscreant.

“When I found the bus missing, I thought that my staff might have taken it to the garage for repair. Later, I was confirmed that the bus has been stolen and lodged a FIR at Khandagiri police station,” Das said.

A friend of Das who stays in Berhampur spotted the bus parked at a place near Badabazar area in the city. On being informed over the phone, Das immediately alerted the Khandagiri police. After the information was passed to local counterparts in Berhampur, Badabazar police took the bus to its custody, the bus owner added.

PNN