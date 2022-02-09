Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Tuesday allowed reopening of private pre-schools (play & KG) for the academic session 2021-22 from February 14.

The government instructed the private pre-school managements in state to follow Covid appropriate behaviour strictly.

The decision came soon after the state government’s direction to reopen schools for Classes VIII to XII February 7 and for Classes I to VII February 14.

The government formally instructed that the teaching, non-teaching and support staff must have been fully vaccinated by the time of reopening. The school managements should be impressed upon to take utmost care of the kids.

After remaining shut for almost a month in the wake of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, educational institutions across the state reopened Monday with strict adherence to Covid protocols.

All schools for students of Class VIII and above, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, professional institutions and universities resumed physical classes. Hostels in colleges and universities reopened a day before.

The class timing of Class IX to XII under the state school and mass education department is 10am to 4pm, while it is 9am to 1pm for Class I to VIII students whose classes will resume from Feb14.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also urged parents and guardians to send their wards to schools while following Covid-19 protocols.

Addressing the students, teachers and parents, Naveen said, “Today is a historic day for all of us. After a gap of about two years, the school bells rang in the state. The children went to schools today.”

