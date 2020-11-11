Cuttack: A petition was earlier filed by a state-level parents’ outfit seeking waiver of fees in private schools of Odisha, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. The state government submitted its reply in the Orissa High Court Tuesday afternoon, in this connection.

Worthy to note, during the previous hearing on an intervention petition filed by a group of private schools in October this year, the court had asked the government to submit its reply within seven days.

However, through the reply the state government has cleared its stance in the matter, thereby leaving it to the court to decree. The next date of hearing has been scheduled for coming November 23.

Notably, the court had sought clarification from the government during its previous hearing over the private school fee waiver issue.

The Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha (OAM) including a few other individuals had moved the Orissa High Court, seeking exemption of tuition fee by private schools across the state, arguing that the state government had declared COVID-19 pandemic as a ‘disaster’.

PNN