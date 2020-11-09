Paralakhemundi: In an untoward incident, an undertrial prisoner died at Paralakhemundi sub-jail in Gajapati district Monday owing to illness, the sub-jail superintendent Hanu Sethy informed.

According to jail sources, the prisoner Jaypal Singh who happened to be a resident of Haryana was found in an unconscious condition by the jail staffers early in the morning.

He was immediately rushed to Gajapati district headquarters hospital (DHH) where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

The cause of his death has not been ascertained yet. Police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. An investigation in this connection is underway.

Notably, Singh was arrested October 16 over his alleged involvement in smuggling ganja before being put behind bars. He was among six who were arrested by police for smuggling around 160 kg of contraband items from Shikulipadar area of Paralakhemundi in the district to Haryana. The value of the seized items was around Rs 40 lakh.

