New Delhi: Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Tuesday strongly criticised the government’s response to the Opposition’s questions on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack, saying it is “not just shameful but heartbreaking” that asking questions in Parliament is equated with “speaking in the language of Pakistan”.

About the high-stakes debate in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Chaturvedi said, “Today, the people of the country have many questions, and they deserve answers. We have been given 16 hours of discussion time in the Lok Sabha, where both the ruling party and the Opposition will speak. But the real issue is that whenever we raise questions, we are accused of speaking the language of Pakistan. This is not just shameful, it is heartbreaking.”

Her remarks were a direct response to comments made earlier by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who urged the Opposition, particularly the Congress, to avoid statements that could be seen as damaging to national interests.

“I request the Opposition, especially the Congress, not to do anything to harm India’s interests and not speak Pakistan’s language. We must be mindful and uphold the dignity of the Indian armed forces,” Rijiju said.

Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, has become a flashpoint in Parliament. While the government highlights it as a successful counter-terror operation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Opposition has raised concerns about alleged security lapses and demands greater transparency.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha discussion Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered the opening remarks and issued a stern warning to Pakistan.

He stated that India would not hesitate to resume strikes if provoked again. “Let this be a clear message to those who support terror. India will respond decisively to any act of aggression,” Singh said, drawing loud applause from the treasury benches.

According to Singh’s statement in the Lok Sabha, the Indian Armed Forces eliminated over 100 terrorists during the operation. Nine terror infrastructure targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were destroyed through precision strikes.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also addressed the House, highlighting the diplomatic efforts that ensured international support and understanding for India’s actions.

IANS