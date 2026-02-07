Mumbai: Global couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to show their admiration for one another.

Through her latest social media post, PeeCee called husband Nick “the best decision I ever made”.

The Barfi actress called the American actor and singer the most honest and sincere person she has ever come across.

As Nick’s latest album “Sunday Best” reached the audience today, Priyanka penned a heartfelt note on social media, lauding her talented husband.

PeeCee penned on her IG, “There aren’t enough words to express myself but I’ll try..You are what dreams are made of…Find yourself someone who not only loves and respects you but cherishes you like a treasure and isn’t afraid to show it. I’m so grateful that the universe led me to you. You’re the best decision I ever made. I’m so in awe of your endless talent. (sic)”

“You’re the most honest and sincere person I’ve ever known.. and the most beautiful part of it is.. It’s just who you are. You don’t even try. You are the reason I smile every day. Thank you for being mine. These pictures are from our early days, but it still feels like yesterday”, she went on to add.

Expressing excitement about Nick’s latest release, Priyanka shared, “I’m so proud of this album. You bared your soul in every note and every lyric. It takes a really secure person to be able to reach down so deep and share it with the world. I love you endlessly. Do yourself a favor. Grab the one you love and listen from the beginning. This is how love should be.”

For the unaware, back in 2016, Nick contacted PeeCee on Twitter; however, the two met in person only in 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

After being in a relationship for some time, Priyanka and Nick finally tied the knot in 2018 in a grand ceremony with both Christian and Hindu traditions. Now, both are proud parents of a baby girl, Malti Marie.