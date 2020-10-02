Bhubaneswar: Uttar Pradesh has certainly become famous for the number of gang-rape cases in the recent past. The incidents in Hathras and Balrampur has left entire India outraged with people from all walks of life expressing their anger and frustrations. Actor Priyanka Chopra, who these days mostly stay abroad, has also been affected by these two incidents. Priyanka Chopra is terribly affected by shame for the two incidents

The Balrampur gang-rape incident occurred only a couple of days later after the Hathras case. Priyanka said that the entire country should hang its head in shame for the victim.

Priyanka wrote on her Instagram stories page about the Balrampur gang-rape incident. “More horrific news from #Balrampur. Each rape is not just another number. There is a family behind it which has to live with the horror forever. Each of us must live with these unabated acts of brutality and hang our heads in shame that we have failed our women. Collectively,” she wrote.

Earlier Priyanka had also written a note on the Hathras gang-rape which happened September. A 19-year-old Dalit woman was brutally gang-raped by four upper caste men. They also tried to kill the victim. The victim finally died of her injuries two weeks after being treated in various hospitals.

“The disrespect and abuse, The frustration and anger, The sadness and helplessness, These emotions replay on loop. All they cry out is inhuman, barbaric Why? Again and again and again… Always the women Always the young girls Rape after rape after rape… We cry, they cry and yet, no one hears the screams. Why the hate? Are the parents raising boys listening? Is the law mute to the screams? How many more Nirbhayas? How many more years? #Hathras,” Priyanka had written about the Hathras victim.

The actor is now gearing up for the launch of her memoir, ‘Unfinished’. She took Friday to Twitter to talk about the upcoming book in a small video. The video starts with glimpses of Priyanka’s childhood, then her time in college, her Miss World title win, wedding with American singer Nick Jonas, and her time with children as a UNICEF ambassador. A reel of her various film posters is also played.

See link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1311769041355239424

The video then shows her talking on various platforms about her journey and success. She had once talked about her desire to leave behind a legacy. She had also said that she wanted to break stereotypes and go where no man or woman had ever gone before.