New Delhi: The Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, The White Tiger, will release January 22. The team of the film revealed the release date while sharing a new trailer of the project.

“The White Tiger comes to Netflix globally January 22. #TheWhiteTigerNetflix,” Rajkummar shared.

American-Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani directs the India-centric film that stars Adarsh Gourav in a central role. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

In the film, Priyanka and Rajkummar are seen as an affluent couple, who have been living with their family in India after returning from the US for their business. Adarsh is seen as their driver, Balram Halwai.

From class divide to the dark realities of the society, the film will explore several themes through the story of Balram Halwai as he “uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur”.

The trailer starts with Balram narrating his journey and his dreams about becoming a successful entrepreneur. He also expresses his wish to work for Ashok (Rajkummar), but how he is reminded of his social status and class divide.

For long, he has been trained to be a servant and serve his master. He rebels and takes charge of his own life when the couple (Priyanka and Rajkummar) try to trap him in a road accident case to protect themselves.

Priyanka is also attached to the project as an executive producer along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

“‘When I first saw him, I knew this was the master for me.’ What a line. Proud to be a part of the team to share Ramin Bahrani’s THE WHITE TIGER, based on the Booker Prize winning novel by Aravind Adiga. Roaring onto Netflix globally on January 22,” DuVernay tweeted.