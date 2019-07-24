Toronto: Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas is thrilled to be back at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), this time to showcase “a small package of love to the world”. Her film “The Sky Is Pink”, helmed by Shonali Bose, will have its world premiere at the prestigious festival September 13.

The National Award-winning actress essays the lead role along with actor Farhan Akhtar. Her Purple Pebble Pictures is co-producing the film. “‘The Sky Is Pink’ is a story that I connected with from the minute I heard it and in Shonali’s hands, it’s been crafted into a moving, beautiful film that will renew our faith in love and life.

“It’s what led me to not only take on the challenging role of Aditi Chaudhary but also to co-produce it. I am so proud of this film and am honoured that the film’s world premiere will take place at the Gala Presentation at TIFF 2019.

“I’m looking forward to being back at TIFF once again to showcase our a small package of love to the world,” said Priyanka, whose production “Pahuna: The Little Visitors” was also screened at the fest two years ago.

“The Sky Is Pink” is a love story of a couple – Aditi and Niren Chaudhary – spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter – Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

For Bose, “The Sky Is Pink” is a deeply personal and an incredibly special film. “At its core, this is an extraordinary story of what it means to be a family. I am honoured that the film will premiere at TIFF,” she added.

“The Sky Is Pink”, also starring Zaira Wasim, is produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, in association with Ivanhoe Pictures and Purple Pebble Pictures.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala, whose film “Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota” garnered immense acclaim at TIFF 2018, said: “It is great to be back especially after the love we received last year. ‘The Sky Is Pink’ is a story for audiences across the globe. We take great pride in presenting our film at TIFF and look forward to sharing this film with everyone.”

About the world premiere at the Festival, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said: “I am thrilled that our first production at Roy Kapur Films has been selected to have its worldwide premiere at TIFF.”

Ivanhoe Pictures Co-CEO John Penotti and Head of Production for India Kilian Kerwin added: “At Ivanhoe, we believe in supporting stories that have the ability to touch people worldwide, and ‘The Sky Is Pink’ is a true example of such impactful storytelling. We are delighted to be backing such an extraordinary film and showcasing it at TIFF.”

The film is slated to release worldwide October 11.