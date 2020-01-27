Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra isn’t hitting the headlines as a nominee or winner at the Grammys, so she decided to get a bit of the spotlight with her innate style quotient.

At a pre-Grammy bash, she opted for a look was styled by Mimi Cutrell. Her wardrobe comprised a beige Nicolas Jebran-designed satin gown that was slit waist down, with a short train at the back. The halter-neck attire was tied at the nape of her neck, leaving the back bare, reports pinkvilla.com.

Priyanka accessorised her gown with a Stuart Weitzman pointed heels of matching shade and Bulgari earrings. She completed the look with kohl-lined eyes with gold-tinted lids and browned-up lips.

IANS