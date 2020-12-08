Mumbai: A number of Bollywood celebrities have already voiced their support to farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws. The latest to join the list are actors Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Both Sonbam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have stated that the farmers have taken the right stance.

Farmers have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ Tuesday. They have warned that they will intensify their agitation. They will block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.

Celebrities such as Diljit Dosanjh, Harbhajan Mann, Reitesh Deshmukh, director Hansal Mehta have already voiced their support to farmers.

In a tweet in reply to Dosanjh’s message of unity from the protest site, Priyanka said their concerns should be addressed ‘sooner than later’.

“Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that these crises is resolved sooner than later,” Priyanka tweeted.

Dosanjh had taken on actor Kangana Ranaut for her comments on elderly protesting farmer recently. He later donated rupees one crore to the farmers cause. Dosanjh even addressed a rally at the Singhu border Saturday. In his latest tweets, the actor has supported farmers’ call for a ‘Bharat Band’.

Sonam called farmers ‘founders of human civilisation’. “When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of civilsation,” Sonam wrote on Twitter.

Actor Priety Zinta said her heart goes to the protesting farmers, who she called the ‘soldiers of soil’.

“My heart goes out 2the farmers & their families protesting in the cold in this pandemic. They are the soldiers of the soil that keep our country going. I sincerely hope the talks between the farmers & govt yield positive results soon & all is resolved. #Farmerprotests #Rabrakha,” Zinta said.

Deshmukh, in a tweet, Saturday, said, “If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisan.”

Actor Chitrangada Singh said it was important to keep farmers feeling protected. “They feed us and work tirelessly with their sweat & blood. #respectfarmers.”

Actor Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub are among the celebrities who have been constantly tweeting on the issue.

But some of the biggest stars from the industry have remained silent on the issue. It has led to criticism from within and outside.

Singer Gippy Grewal has criticised Bollywood for not speaking up for farmers.

“Dear Bollywood, every now and then your movies have been shot in Punjab & every time you have been welcomed with an open heart. But today when Punjab needs you the most, you didn’t show up and speak a word. #Disappointed.”