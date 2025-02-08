Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra has been a perfect sister at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s recently conducted wedding to his long-term ladylove Neelam Upadhyaya. In a recently uploaded post by the ‘Desi Girl’, she can be seen performing the gathbandhan.

The clip features her tying the knot tight with full enthusiasm. Having some fun with the ritual, the diva can be heard saying, “Kas ke… Zor se…Dum laga ke haisha”. After that, the video goes on to show the pheras. The post further includes snippets from other rituals from the much-talked-about wedding such as varmala, the baraat, and the pheras.

PeeCee captioned the post, “To a lifetime of love, laughter, sunshine and happiness #SidNee ki shaadi!”, along with a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, it is a Hindu custom that the sister of the groom ties the gathbandhan before the pheras.

Priyanka Chopra was also seen helping the bride Neelam Upadhyaya as she walked toward the stage. Additionally, she was further seen escorting her brother Siddharth Chopra to the mandap.

Just like PeeCee, Jiju Nick Jonas also performed all his duties as the brother-in-law according to the desi traditions. In a video posted by Dr Madhu Chopra, the American singer and actor can be seen carrying a pooja ki thali with a varmala in it for the bride and groom. He can be seen shelling out desi vibes in a white Jodhpuri suit with a matching padgi.

Shifting our focus to her wedding look, Priyanka Chopra looked stunning at her brother’s wedding in an exquisite turquoise lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. The detailed embroidery added elegance to the entire ensemble. The lehenga was accompanied by a one-shoulder bralette blouse. Her outfit was perfectly tied up with a luxurious Bvlgari necklace with emeralds. As for her hair, she tied those long tresses in a neat updo decorated with baby’s breath flowers, which went perfectly with her natural makeup.

IANS