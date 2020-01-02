Mumbai: Stars shared pictures of their New Year celebration on social media and Priyanka Chopra was no different. A video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is going viral on the social media platforms. In this video, the duo is seen lip-locking while raising a toast.

The intimate moment is from a Jonas Brothers concert in Florida last night.

In the video, Sophie and Joe can be seen kissing when Priyanka joins Nick on the stage. Priyanka and Nick then shared a passionate kiss on stage while the fans cheered for them.

Earlier Quantico star Priyanka was seen driving a snowmobile in California on Christmas last year. The actress who seems to be enjoying every bit of the ride, captioned: “Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas”.

Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018, and they keep on sharing intimate posts on social media.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra recently completely the shoot for her next film The White Tiger in New Delhi along with actor Rajkummar Rao.