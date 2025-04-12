Bargarh: A major recruitment scam has come to light at the Sambalpur District Central Cooperative Bank (SDCCB) in the district, with allegations that several employees secured jobs using fake educational certificates. The issue gained attention after Attabira MLA Nihar Ranjan Mahanand raised the matter in the state Assembly, prompting the initiation of an official probe. According to reports, numerous employees submitted forged academic documents and degree certificates from various universities to secure employment at the bank.

Notably, some of the individuals allegedly involved in the scam have already been promoted within the organisation. As part of the investigation, Kamakhya Prasad Mahananda, a Class IV (supporting staff) employee, has already been suspended. The educational qualifications of other employees are currently under verification, and it is believed that more dismissals may follow based on the findings. A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to verify the credentials of all 174 bank employees. The team has reportedly contacted universities within Odisha and outside the state to cross-check the submitted academic documents.

Bank CEO Bhakteshwar Mallik confirmed that the verification process was launched after receiving complaints regarding fraudulent educational certificates. “Out of the 174 employees, the documents of 93 have been verified so far. The rest will be completed by the end of this month,” said Mallik.