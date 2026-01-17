Hatadihi: Keonjhar District Collector Vishal Singh Friday said he has ordered an inquiry into the alleged verbal abuse of Hatadihi Block Development Officer (BDO) Ranjan Parida by Block Chairperson Sabitri Sethi.

The Collector said the Chief District Officer (CDO) of the Zilla Parishad has been asked to examine the incident and submit a report, based on which further action will be taken.

He added that he has discussed the matter with the CDO. Attempts to contact CDO Kumar Nagabhushan for his response failed as he did not answer phone calls.

The incident came to light after a viral video on social media showed the block chairperson abusing and pointing her finger at the BDO.

Following this, block employees held an emergency meeting Monday and resolved to launch a ceasework strike if the district administration failed to act within seven days.

“Four days have passed, but no information regarding action has been communicated so far,” BDO Parida said.

Sabitri Sethi is the wife of Anandapur BJD MLA Abhimanyu Sethi, who was reportedly present during the incident.