Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed the Cuttack deputy commissioner of police (DCP) to enquire into alleged torture meted out to a few migrant workers by police personnel in the Silver City May 15.

The OHRC directive came in response to a petition filed by rights activist Pradipta Nayak. The petitioner has informed the commission that a few migrant workers from Chhattisgarh, who were working at a brick kiln at Balasore’s Jaleswar, were on way home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown when they were assaulted by police personnel.

“The migrants were walking past the Choudwar police station when they were waylaid by the police May 15. Instead of arranging for their travel, the men in khaki beat them up,” said the petitioner in his email complaint, seeking a probe and subsequent action against the ‘highhanded’ police officials.

The commission has scheduled the case for hearing July 7.

Info on ‘SDPO’s misbehaviour’ sought

The OHRC has sought a response from the Jaleswar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) in connection with alleged misbehaviour meted out by him to a rights activist in April.

The OHRC directive came in response to a petition filed by Nayak. The commission has scheduled the hearing for July 7 next.

Nayak had informed the rights body that it was April 27 when he received information about a few persons being stranded near Laxmannath check gate in Balasore’s Jaleswar without food amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Anticipating a helping hand, the petitioner called up the Jaleswar SDPO over phone. However, instead of helping Nayak, the SDPO misbehaved with him.