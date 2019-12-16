Kendrapara: Tourists have been facing problems at the Bhitarkanika National Park in the ongoing tourist season due to lack of basic infrastructure and other facilities.

As December is said to be the peak season for tourists, footfall at the national park remains high. However, tourists and picnickers who come with their families and friends are left disappointed due to lack of infrastructure and non-availability of boats at entry points.

Beautiful water bodies with lush green mangrove forests attract tourists from different corners of the country and world to Bhitarkanika. Apart from this, it is home to the largest population of the giant salt water crocodiles in India. It is also the second largest viable mangrove eco-system in India. Gahirmatha is known to be one of the largest rookeries for Olive Ridley sea turtles.

Tourists who prefer to visit the park on boat come to Gupti, Khola and Chandabali entry points and from there they hire boats to reach Dangamala Crocodile Research Centre. But non-availability of boats stands as a major problem for them.

Several tourists returned disappointed Sunday as they failed to hire boats due to non-availability at Gupti and Khola entry points.

Besides, basic infrastructure is not available near the tourist entry points. Insufficient toilets for female tourists and drinking water problem in the two entry points have led to dissatisfaction among visitors. Due to insufficient rooms several tourists fail to spend night at Dangamala.

When contacted, Bikash Ranjan Dash, DFO of Rajnagar Mangrove (Forest) and Wildlife Division, said he is aware of the problems.

As many as 13 government boats, including one from the tourism department and another from inland water transport department were deployed in three entry points at Gupti, Khola and Chandabali. Apart from this, 52 registered boats were also engaged to ferry tourists from these entry points. But the boats are insufficient for ferrying tourists during the peak tourist season, the DFO said.

Though luxurious catamarans are available no booking has been made till date in the ongoing tourist season, he added.

“We have only 39 beds for accommodating tourists to spend night. Proposal has been sent to the government to set up toilets, drinking water facilities, and other basic amenities at Gupti and khola entry points. Steps are afoot for repair of rooms, setting up interpretation centre, parking place and eco-friendly cottages at Dangamala under the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project,” said Dash.