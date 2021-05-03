Cuttack: Officials of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) have already started the process for publishing the results of High School Certificate examinations.

According to a source, district education officers (DEOs) have asked headmasters of all the schools for detailed information of Class X students. They have been asked to compile information in a specific format designed by the BSE. Besides other data, the format will have the roll number of the students roll numbers and the names of their schools.

Most importantly, the headmasters have been asked to provide the marks allotted to the students in the Class IX annual examinations and in the Class X tests. They have been asked all the details by Monday.

On the basis of the complied data, students will be awarded marks for the matriculation exams, sources said.

However, the Odisha Secondary School Teachers Association (OSSTA) has opposed the decision of the BSE, it was learnt.

Notably, the Matric examinations were to be held from May 3, 2021. But, in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the examinations were postponed.

Later, Class X students demanding cancellation of the examinations staged a protest in the state capital April 20. A day later, the Odisha government announced that the matric exams stand cancelled.

