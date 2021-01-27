Professional MMA fighter and Jaipur lad, Mukesh Choudhary (Gora), is set to create history with his acumen for contact sports. Currently ranked ninth among the South Asian Pro Welterweights, Mukesh is soon going to be counted among the top level of MMA fighters, because he never stops practicing. So far, he has won gold, silver and bronze medals in various competitions in Wushu and Kickboxing.

This talented young man has had seven wins in various championships and contests. The events where Mukesh has made a name for himself include – Asia Cup Championship, South Asian Games, World Championship, Asian Championship, Super Fight League and Matrix Fight Night.

Mukesh was inducted into fitness and sports from a young age. He used to practice for hours every day because he wanted to make a career for himself in sports. His family and friends have supported him through his long journey to sports stardom and now, Mukesh is ready to take the next jump, into the international arena of MMA.

Wushu is a Chinese hard and soft martial art form and this contact sport is popularly also known as Kung-fu. Both are essentially the same. In the contemporary times, Wushu has gained international fame and the International Wushu Federation (IWUF) has a big role to play in this. The Federation holds an international competition every two years, in which Wushu fighters from different parts of the world take part. On the other hand, Kickboxing involves both kicking as well as boxing. One of the most common and popular sports in the world today, kickboxing is used to stay fit even by celebrities on a daily basis. Generally, kickboxing is practiced for self-defense, general fitness or as a competitive sport.

Mixed Martial Arts or MMA is an interesting form of sport, often termed dangerous by the critics. Despite the danger associated with it, MMA has gained immense popularity over the years, with a lot of associations and individuals putting their money into competitions between MMA fighters.

Mukesh’s list of achievements at national as well as international levels is long. Some of the events, where he has performed well, include 1st Asian Sanda cup, Guangzhou, China |Silver| in 2017, 12th South Asian Games, Shillong, India |Silver|, in the 2016, 26th Senior National Wushu Championship, Assam Rifles, Shillong, Meghalaya |Gold| in 2017, 35th National Games, Kerala |Gold| in 2015, and 1st All India Inter-University Wushu Championship, Patiala |Gold| in 2016.

Mukesh realises that for a sportsperson, practicing is the only way to progress. In order to stay abreast of the latest trends and to keep his body competition-ready. He keeps participating in advanced training courses every year. Some of the advanced training courses in Wushu that he has attended were held in the years 2014, 2016 and 2017, in China.