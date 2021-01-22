Cuttack: Prof Sanjay Kumar Nayak was appointed Friday as the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Ravenshaw University by the Odisha Government for the next four years.

In exercise of powers conferred by Sub Section(1) with Sub Section(7) of Section 6 of Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act 2020, Odisha Governor and Chancellor of Universities Professor Ganeshi Lal has appointed Professor Nayak as the Vice-Chancellor of the Ravenshaw University for a period of four years with effect from the date he takes over, a statement issued by the Odisha government said.

Prof Nayak is presently working as a Director General (Chief Academic Officer) of Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology in Chennai. He has 34 years of teaching experience and has authored 35 books. Many of his articles have been published in national and international magazines and journals. He is inventor of 25 Indian Patents and 30 Design Registrations. It should also be stated here that 40 research scholars successfully got their Ph.D under his guidance.

PNN