Balasore: On the occasion of Independence Day, a programme along with various competitions focused on mangrove conservation and the impact of climate change was organised at Upendra Nath College in Soro area in this district, Thursday.

The event, held in collaboration with the EcoWalk Movement and ROSIA organisation, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of mangrove forests in countering tsunamis, storms and coastal erosion as well as in protecting marine biodiversity. Students from more than 10 schools and two colleges under the Soro Municipality actively participated in the event. The event included school and college-level drawing, speech, and quiz competitions with the participation of 56 students. Shubham Supriti Dey, Asmita Kumar Behera and Bhavatosh Swain secured the first position in drawing, speech and quiz competitions, respectively in the junior category.

In the senior category, Abhinash Nayak, Mamata Maharana and Bebina Nayak won the first prize respectively in drawing, speech and quiz competitions. The event was graced by Gajendra Kumar Pradhan, Principal of Upendra Nath College, Jayabrata Banerjee, founder of ‘Sorrota Coffee’, and young environmentalist and 2023 Dharitri Climate Champion Jalendra Mahalik, founder of ROSIA and EcoWalk. The students also pledged to spread awareness and take action for the protection of the environment and mangrove forests.