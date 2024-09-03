Odisha’s literary landscape has been profoundly shaped by a constellation of extraordinary writers whose works transcend time and language barriers. From Kalindi Charan Panigrahi’s evocative storytelling that defined the ‘Sabuja Yuga’ movement, to Manoj Das’s philosophical musings that bridged Odia and Indian English literature, these authors have left indelible marks on the world of letters. Their writings not only entertained but also sparked thought, challenged conventions, and mirrored the socio-political ethos of their times. As we delve into the lives and legacies of these literary giants, we celebrate their unyielding dedication to enriching Odia literature and their lasting impact on the broader cultural narrative of India.

Kalindi Charan Panigrahi

Kalindi Charan Panigrahi, a poet, novelist, short story writer, dramatist, and essayist, enriched the Odia literary world. Born July 2, 1901, in Biswanathpur, Puri district, Kalindi is best known for his work Matira Manisha, which became a household name in Odisha. This novel was translated into various Indian languages. His play Maansara Bilaapa was broadcast in multiple Indian languages by All India Radio. While studying at Ravenshaw College, he founded the ‘Nonsense Club’ and became a leading figure of the ‘Sabuja Yuga’ of Odia literary movement. For his lifelong literary contributions, he received the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 1971 and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan the same year. Founder of leading Odia daily Dharitri, Kalindi Charan Panigrahi passed away May 15, 1991, in Cuttack.

Manoj Das

Manoj Das, hailed as the ‘Vishnu Sharma’ of Odia literature, was an eminent writer known for his profound storytelling and philosophical insights. Born February 27, 1934, in Shankhari, Balasore, Das made a significant mark both in Indian English literature and Odia literature. Das was also an editor for notable publications like ‘Heritage’ and drew inspiration from the ideals of Sri Aurobindo. His acclaimed works include Laxmira Abhisara and novels such as Amrutaphala and Godhuli ra Bagha. Das was honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, and Saraswati Samman. Das passed away April 27, 2021, in Puducherry, leaving behind a legacy of timeless literary works.

Jayanta Mahapatra

An internationally acclaimed poet, Jayanta Mahapatra was renowned for his work in both Odia and English. Born October 22, 1928, he was the recipient of the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for his poetry collection ‘Relationship’. In 2009, Mahapatra was honoured with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award. He passed away in 2023.

Binod Kanungo

Freedom fighter, historian, educator, and author, Binod Kanungo is the creator of “Gynanamandala,” a comprehensive encyclopedia in Odia. He was born June 6, 1912, in Malipur, Cuttack district. Kanungo received the Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award for his travel literature, Runa Parishodha. For his significant contributions to education and society, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri. He passed away in Cuttack June 22, 1990.

Sachi Routray

Sachi Routray, known for his revolutionary poetry, gained immense popularity with his work “Chhota Mora Gaan Ti.” His poem on the martyr Baji Rout also brought him fame. Born May 13, 1916, in Gurujang, Khordha district, Routray started writing poetry at the age of 11. His involvement in the freedom struggle led the British government to ban some of his poems. He was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award, Jnanpith Award, and Padma Shri. He passed away in Cuttack August 21, 2004.

Gopinath Mohanty

Gopinath Mohanty, one of the foremost Odia writers, was the first to receive the Jnanpith Award in 1973 for his novel Matimatala. He also received the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for Amrutara Santana. His works like Paraja, Dadhibudha, and Srotaswini have made significant contributions to Odia literature. Many of his writings have been translated into various languages, gaining national recognition. The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan. He was born April 20, 1914, in Cuttack district and passed away in California, USA, August 20, 1991.

Chittaranjan Das

“Within every person, deep inside, there is someone who is truly a friend,” wrote Professor Chittaranjan Das in his autobiography Mitrasya Chakshusha. Das, a renowned writer and educator, was born October 3, 1923, in undivided Cuttack district (now Jagatsinghpur). His well-read books include Bishwaku Gabakhya. Chittaranjan Das passed away January 16, 2011, in Bhubaneswar.

Gokulananda Mahapatra

Gokulananda Mahapatra was a prominent science writer and professor who played a crucial role in integrating science into creative literature in Odisha. As a professor of chemistry at Ravenshaw College, his science fiction works, such as Pruthibi Bahare Manisa and the short story Udanta Thalia, remain popular. He was honoured with the Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award for his significant contribution to making science accessible to the Odia-speaking population. Born May 24, 1922, in Bhadrak, Gokulananda passed away July 10, 2013 in Ahmedabad.

