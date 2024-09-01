Odisha’s political landscape has been profoundly shaped by a few towering figures whose legacies continue to influence the state and the nation. From the formidable leadership of Harekrushna Mahatab to Biju Patnaik’s daring exploits as an aviator and his visionary leadership as Chief Minister, these leaders have left an indelible mark on Odisha’s history. Nandini Satpathy, the state’s only female Chief Minister, broke barriers and stood as a beacon of resilience and courage. Meanwhile, Naveen Patnaik’s tenure as the longest-serving Chief Minister in Odisha reflects a legacy of stability and development. Droupadi Murmu’s ascent to the presidency as the first tribal woman to hold India’s highest office symbolises the incredible journeys of perseverance and dedication that define these leaders. Together, they embody the spirit of Odisha—one that is resilient, progressive, and deeply rooted in the service of its people.

1. Harekrushna Mahatab

Born November 21, 1899, in Agarpara, in the then undivided Balasore district (now Bhadrak district), Harekrushna Mahatab was an active participant in the Non-Cooperation Movement, during which he was imprisoned several times. He served as the Chief Minister of Odisha, a Union Minister, and the Governor of Bombay. Mahatab was a prominent figure at the national level, establishing himself as a respected leader. He contributed significantly to Odia journalism and literature by founding publications such as Prajatantra, Eastern Times, Minabazar, and Jhankar. His initiative, Bishuva Milan, sparked a cultural renaissance in Odisha. Some of his well-known books include Odisha Itihas and Gaan Majlis. Mahatab passed away January 2, 1987, in Cuttack.

2. Biju Patnaik

Biju Patnaik was born March 5, 1916, in Cuttack, though his ancestral roots trace back to Ganjam district’s Bellaguntha. He was an aviator, industrialist, and politician well-known in Odisha and beyond. Biju Patnaik served as the Chief Minister of Odisha and also held positions as a Union Minister. He was honoured with the title ‘Bhumiputra’ by the Indonesian government for his daring exploits as an aviator. To popularize science and technical education, he established the ‘International Kalinga Prize’ under UNESCO, funded by his own resources. Biju Patnaik passed away April 17, 1997.

3. Nandini Satpathy

Nandini Satpathy, Odisha’s only female Chief Minister, was known as the ‘Iron Lady’ of the state. She served as Chief Minister from June 14, 1972, to March 3, 1973, and again from March 6, 1974, to December 16, 1976. She also served as Deputy Minister for Information and Broadcasting at the Centre. Born June 9, 1931, in Cuttack, she was the daughter of noted literati Kalindi Charan Panigrahi and was inspired by the ideals of her uncle, the distinguished leftist leader Bhagabati Charan Panigrahi, to enter politics. Besides politics, Nandini was also a prolific writer, translating Taslima Nasrin’s novel Lajja into Odia. She was awarded the Sahitya Bharati Award in 1998 for her contributions to Odia literature. The inspiration behind Odia daily Dharitri Nandini Satpathy passed away August 4, 2006, in Bhubaneswar.

4. Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik, born October 16, 1946, in Cuttack, was Odisha’s 14th Chief Minister and the longest-serving one in the state’s history. As the leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) since 1997, Patnaik has won five consecutive terms as Chief Minister. Known for his anti-corruption stance and people-centric policies, Patnaik’s leadership has made him a beloved figure in Odisha. Before entering politics, Patnaik was a recognised writer.

5. Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu, born June 20, 1958, in Uparbeda, Mayurbhanj, is the 15th President of India and the first tribal woman to hold the office. Before her presidency, Murmu served as the Governor of Jharkhand and was a minister in the Odisha government. Her rise from a humble background to the highest office in the country is a testament to her resilience and dedication to public service.

