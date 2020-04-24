Bareilly: The Indian Veterinary Research Institute has said prolonged confinement during lockdown could adversely impact the health of pet dogs.

Scientists at IVRI said the sudden change in the normal routine affects most dogs psychologically. Experts said many pet dogs are finding it difficult to adjust to reduced exercise.

Abhijit Pawde, in-charge, Centre of Wildlife, IVRI, said, “Dogs habituated to go on long walks, are unable to do so now.”

Such dogs are the worst-hit, Pawde said, adding they are developing gastric problems and loss of appetite.

“Reduced food intake is a matter of concern among pet owners. Things get worse when a dog throws up after meal.”

He said since a sizeable population lives in high-rise apartments, restricted activity in flats is making dogs sluggish, obese and irritated.

“A healthy dog, especially the big breeds, requires a run or a long walk at least twice a day. Long periods of confinement also make many dogs irritable,” he added.

RK Singh, director, IVRI, said, “Due to the corona crisis, some pet owners are unable to access the kind of food a dog is used to.”

“The reduced physical activity, coupled with a change in diet, is also adversely affecting the dogs.”

He said pet owners should make an extra effort to play with their pets and keep them engaged.

“Dog owners must take their pets for a walk during non-curfew hours and also ensure their grooming at home,” Singh said.

“Care must be taken not to overfeed dogs which would lead to obesity and cause problems at a later stage.”