BHUBANESWAR: The complexities involved in leading a modern lifestyle make millennials less concerned with physical well-being. If studies are to be believed, at least 2.8 million people die each year as a result of being overweight or obese.

This is a huge cause for concern ahead of World Anti-Obesity Day. Orissa POST interacted with Bariatric surgeons and nutritionists in the city to delve deeper into the subject.

Ajambar Sutar, a Bariatric surgeon in Kalinga BNR hospital, said, “World Anti-Obesity Day is observed October 11 every year to seek solutions for obesity crisis, raise awareness, improve policies on obesity treatment and its prevention. Obesity is defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that presents a risk to health.”

Obesity is one of the leading causes of many chronic diseases including heart disease, liver disease, diabetes, several types of cancers and others. It results from an imbalance between calories consumed and calories expended. Overweight and obesity are linked to more deaths than malnutrition.

According to WHO, 2.7 billion adults worldwide will suffer from overweight and obesity by 2025. Surgeon Antaryami Nanda said, “It’s important to understand the facts of the disease first and then treat it. Recently, various hospitals in the city organised many awareness workshops and free medical check-ups to alert people about the disease.”

Environmental and societal impact is one of the most important determinants of an individual’s dietary choice. A city-based nutritionist said, “The lifestyle we have, with ready access to energy-dense and highly palatable food and a lifestyle that requires very little physical activity for work and play, is being adopted around the world. This is the main reason for obesity.”