Bhawanipatna: The Udanti River, which flows through parts of western Odisha, may face a severe reduction in water flow following the construction of a proposed barrage upstream by neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

This has raised concern among farmers, environmentalists and water resources experts in the region. Sources said the process for the barrage construction has already begun in Chhattisgarh, while the Odisha government is yet to receive any formal communication on the matter.

If the project goes ahead, nearly 80 km of the Udanti River flowing through Odisha could dry up, affecting agriculture and drinking water availability for thousands of people.

Odisha had earlier approached the Central Water Commission (CWC) seeking approval for the Upper and Lower Udanti irrigation projects, but permission has not been granted so far.

The delay has created uncertainty over the implementation of these projects. In contrast, the proposed barrage in Chhattisgarh could significantly restrict downstream water flow, officials warned.

The Udanti originates from the Dandakaranya reserved forest in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh and joins the Tel River at Sepur in Kalahandi district.

The river flows for about 31.24 km in Nuapada district and nearly 50 km in Kalahandi district.

In 2003, Chhattisgarh declared the Udanti–Sitanadi forest area a tiger reserve. According to officials, the state’s Forest and Climate Change department has initiated efforts to build the barrage, citing requirements for wildlife conservation, including the protection of birds and wild buffalo.

However, sections of the intelligentsia and water resources experts have expressed concern that the move could indirectly disadvantage Odisha.

They argue that restricting the river’s flow upstream would severely impact irrigation and livelihoods downstream.

Records show that since 1965, efforts have been made to construct barrages on the Udanti at Gorla in Sinapali block of Nuapada district and at Board in Bhawanipatna block of Kalahandi district; but both projects are yet to become fully operational.

According to project proposals, the Upper Udanti project would irrigate around 8,500 hectares in Nuapada district, while the Lower Udanti project at Board would cover about 9,300 hectares in Kalahandi district.

Overall, irrigation benefits were expected for nearly 4,000 acres of farmland across Kalahandi, Nuapada and Bolangir districts.

The state government had formally approached the Centre again in 2018, but approval remains pending due to the ongoing Mahanadi basin water dispute.

Critics allege that Chhattisgarh is attempting to proceed with the barrage under the guise of a wildlife conservation project before clearances for Odisha’s irrigation projects are granted.

State government officials said the matter requires urgent intervention at the interstate and Central levels to safeguard Odisha’s water interests.