Sonepur/Tarbha: A 17-year-old student of PM Shri Government (SSD) Higher Secondary School in Tarbha block of Subarnapur district died reportedly under mysterious circumstances Tuesday, triggering protests by the locals. The deceased was identified as Aryan Suna, a Class XII Science student, reported ly collapsed suddenly in the hostel and fell unconscious. School authorities rushed him to Charbhata community health centre (CHC) around noon, where the attending physician, Premanand Meher, declared him dead. Aryan was a resident of Badanuapali village under Cherupali panchayat in Dun guripali block of the district. He was staying in the school hostel run by the SC and ST Development department.

Tension flared after allegations came to the fore that Aryan had an argument with a fellow student over a mobile phone Monday evening and that a scuffle reportedly took place between them. However, headmistress Nibedita Hota denied any physical assault, saying the student had breakfast in the morning and was healthy. Following the death, local residents staged a protest at the CHC, alleging negligence by school authorities. Protesters demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the bereaved family.

Personnel from Tarbha police station and the Kamsara police outpost reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Meanwhile, Aryan’s father, Bishnu Suna, has submitted a written request to the Kamsara police outpost officer, seeking a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his son’s death.

On being informed, District Collector Nruparaj Sahu reached the spot and held discussions with the protesters. Police said a detailed probe will begin Wednesday after receipt of the student’s postmortem report. The Collector assured that strict action would be taken against those found responsible, as per law. The agitation was then withdrawn