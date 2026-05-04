Muribahal/Bolangir: The mysterious death of a 42-year-old woman triggered tension and a road blockade in Bolangir district Sunday, with villagers alleging foul play and demanding a thorough investigation.

The body of the deceased, identified as Ranjita Sahu of Chitramunda village under Muribahal police limits, was found inside an abandoned well located in a cotton field on the outskirts of the village.

According to police and local accounts, she had gone to her farmland Saturday morning but did not return home. After she failed to come back by evening, family members began searching for her.

Her body was eventually discovered in the disused well, raising suspicions among relatives and villagers who alleged that she may have been murdered and later dumped to destroy evidence.

Following the recovery, agitated locals placed the body on the Bangomunda–Titilagarh stretch of National Highway 59 and staged a blockade for nearly two hours, disrupting vehicular movement.

They demanded immediate arrest of those responsible, a fair probe, and compensation for the bereaved family.

Police, along with a scientific team, reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination to Kantabanji hospital before being handed over to the family.

Officials, including the local tehsildar, held discussions with the protesters and assured an impartial inquiry and financial assistance from government welfare funds.

The blockade was lifted after assurances were given.

Police have detained two persons for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.