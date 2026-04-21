Jharsuguda: Public resentment grew in Jharsuguda district after SMC Power Generation Ltd was found allegedly drawing water from the Bheden and Ib rivers during the non-monsoon period, triggering acute scarcity in nearby villages.

Hundreds of women from Badmal, Hirma, Jamera and Marakuta gram panchayats staged a sit-in protest in front of the pump houses of SMC’s Unit 1 at Hirma and Unit 2 at Badmal Monday, opposing what they described as unauthorised water extraction.

Residents alleged that water levels in the Bheden and Ib rivers drop significantly during summer, leaving limited resources for daily needs such as bathing, sanitation and livestock care. They claimed that the company’s continued lifting of water has worsened the situation, leading to a severe drinking water crisis in the region.

“Humans, cattle and even birds are struggling for water. Life has become extremely difficult for people dependent on the rivers,” a local resident said.

According to official records, the state water resources department had, in a letter (No. 13440) dated July 7, 2020, directed the company not to draw water from the rivers during the non-monsoon period. The company was instead advised to rely on water conservation within its premises. However, locals alleged that these guidelines have been openly violated.

Villagers said they had submitted a memorandum to the Jharsuguda district administration nearly two months ago, but no effective action was taken, prompting the protest. The demonstrators also expressed dissatisfaction over the absence of senior administrative officials at the protest site, stating that only police personnel were sent to manage the situation.

Later, officials assured the protesters that an inquiry would be conducted within the next one or two days, following which the agitation was called off. Jharsuguda sub-collector Sabyasachi Panda said he had received communication from the additional district magistrate regarding the issue.

“A joint inspection will be carried out with officials from the water resources department within the next couple of days,” he said. Attempts to contact plant official Laxminarayan Mishra for comment were unsuccessful. Residents warned that if the administration fails to resolve the issue promptly and the company continues to extract water, a larger public agitation will be launched in the coming days.