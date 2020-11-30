New Delhi: Farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agri laws at Delhi border points said Monday they have come for a ‘decisive battle’. The protesting farmers said they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

A representative of the farmers addressed a press conference at the Singhu border. He said that they want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their ‘mann ki baat’. “Our demands are non-negotiable,” he said. He also claimed the ruling party ‘will have to pay a heavy price’ if it does not heed to their concerns. “We have come here to fight a decisive battle,” asserted the representative.

Another farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that around 31 cases have so far been registered against protestors to ‘suppress’ their agitation. Chaduni also asserted that farmers will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground. He had said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

A meeting of over 30 farmer groups Sunday rejected Shah’s offer for talks before the scheduled date of December 3. They demanded an unconditional dialogue.

Thousands of protesters refused to budge and spent another night in the cold at the Singhu and Tikri border points. Their representatives had said that Shah’s condition that they shift the protest is not acceptable. They claimed Burari ground is an ‘open jail’.