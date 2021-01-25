New Delhi: Ahead of their proposed tractor parade on Republic Day, protesting farmer unions Monday announced they will march towards Parliament from different locations February 1. It is the day the annual Union Budget is scheduled to be presented. The farmer unions however, stated that their protests will be peaceful.

Darshan Pal of the Krantikari Kisan Union said the protesting farmers remain firm in their stand of repealing the three new farm laws. He asserted that their agitation will continue till their demands are met.

“We will march towards Parliament on foot from different locations on the budget day, February 1. As far as tomorrow’s (Tuesday) tractor rally is concerned, it will give the government an idea of our strength. They will know the agitation is not just limited to Haryana or Punjab but it is an agitation of whole of India,” Pal informed. Every march or protest will be peaceful as the movement has been so far, Pal stated.

“The farmers who have come for the tractor parade will not go back now and will join the protest. The agitation will continue till our demands met. Our stand remains the same,” Pal told a press conference, sharing the farmers’ plans to intensify the protest.

Thousands of armed personnel have been deployed at the Rajpath and several border points of the national capital which has been brought under a multi-layered security cover in view of Republic Day celebrations as well as the proposed tractor parade by farmers Tuesday.

Protesting farmer unions opposing the three contentious farm laws said their parade will not enter central Delhi. They said it will start only after the official Republic Day parade concludes.

The unions claimed that around two lakh tractors are expected to participate in their parade. It will move into the city from three border points – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP Gate).