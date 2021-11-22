Mumbai: The excitement has been palpable ever since the trailer of the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer ‘Bob Biswas’ surfaced on the Internet.

The crime thriller directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh is a spin-off of the critically acclaimed ‘Kahani’ which starred Vidya Balan and it follows the story of a contract killer ‘Bob Biswas’ essayed by Bachchan Junior.

While Abhishek has been swamped with praises from every possible direction, there’s one mention that will make him proud not just as an actor but also as a son. Abhishek’s father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to hail his son.

He shared the film’s trailer with a special note that read, “T 4100 – I am proud to say you are my Son ! … BYCMJBBN.”

Abhishek replied to the tweet with a wordplay, he tweeted, “Love you, Pa. But, you’ll always be the BIG B(ob) to us.”

This is the second time this year that Big B has praised his son. The hard-to-please legend had earlier praised his son at the start of 2021 when the latter’s film ‘Guru’ completed 14 years.

Talking about ‘Bob Biswas’, the film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment also stars Chitrangda Singh and is all set to stream on ZEE5 from December 3.