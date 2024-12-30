Sriharikota: ISRO’s PSLV-C60 rocket carrying two spacecraft that would aid in demonstration of space docking, a critical technology for future space missions, lifted off from the spaceport here late Monday.

Billed as a prelude to ISRO’s setting up its own Space Station by 2035, the 44.5 metre tall Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) carried Spacecraft A and B, each weighing 220kg that would help in space docking, satellite servicing and interplanetary missions.

Upon the conclusion of the 25-hour countdown, PSLV-C60 in its 62nd flight lifted-off majestically, emanating thick orange colour fumes, from the first launch pad at this spaceport.

The lift-off was originally planned at 9.58 pm Monday but ISRO authorities later rescheduled to 10 pm. However, there was no official information behind the reason for the rescheduling.

By mastering the space docking technologies, ISRO is set to enhance its operational flexibility besides expanding its mission horizons.

Apart from the SpaDeX mission, ISRO scientists have configured the fourth stage of the rocket (PS-4) as the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-4 (POEM-4) in which 24 small payloads which comprise of 14 from ISRO and 10 from academia, would be placed in over 90 minutes after the lift-off in different orbits.

PTI